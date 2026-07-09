US Bank Stocks Surge; Data Center Power Shift; and US Targets African Minerals

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Daily Update — July 9, 2026
Today is Thursday, July 9, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Banking
The US banking sector experienced a broad-based market rally in June. The market cap-weighted S&P US BMI Banks index's total return for the month was 9.3%, compared to a 1% decline in the S&P 500. In an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of 203 banks, the group returned 8.6% on a median basis in June.
The June rally lifted sector valuations. The median price-to-adjusted tangible book value of the banks included in the analysis rose to 159.5% as of June 30 from 147.3% at May 29 and 140.0% as of Dec. 31, 2025. Just eight of the banks traded below 100% of their adjusted tangible book value, while 41 were above 200%.
Data Center
The US data center complex is building against speed-to-power mandates that require developers to get projects online as quickly as possible. Delays plugging into grid-connected power are forcing projects to invest in behind-the-meter gas generation assets as they seek access to electricity.
In this episode of the “EnergyCents” podcast, S&P Global Energy expert Ben Levitt joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how behind-the-meter power projects are reshaping investments in US electricity generation.
Metals & Mining
The US has significantly expanded its strategic engagement with Africa's critical minerals industry through diplomatic agreements, development finance, infrastructure support and private-sector partnerships. The strategy is aimed at strengthening and diversifying supply chains for minerals essential to batteries, renewable energy technologies and advanced manufacturing, all while reducing reliance on supply networks dominated by China.