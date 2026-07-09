US Bank Stocks Surge; Data Center Power Shift; and US Targets African Minerals

Banking

The US banking sector experienced a broad-based market rally in June. The market cap-weighted S&P US BMI Banks index's total return for the month was 9.3%, compared to a 1% decline in the S&P 500. In an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of 203 banks, the group returned 8.6% on a median basis in June.

The June rally lifted sector valuations. The median price-to-adjusted tangible book value of the banks included in the analysis rose to 159.5% as of June 30 from 147.3% at May 29 and 140.0% as of Dec. 31, 2025. Just eight of the banks traded below 100% of their adjusted tangible book value, while 41 were above 200%.