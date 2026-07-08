G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil; “The Decisive” Series, Part 2; and the Impact of India’s Weak Monsoon

Energy Expansion

Russia has increasingly relied on non-Western shipping firms to move its crude to overseas buyers during its war with Ukraine. To reduce funds that may be used to support the war while avoiding major disruptions to global supply and prices, G7 countries and allies introduced restrictions on services linked to Russian seaborne crude exports, unless sales occur below an established threshold.

The price cap regime became effective Dec. 5, 2022. The cap differs by market: the EU, UK and Canada set it at $44.10/ barrel, Japan at $47.60/b, and the US at $60/b.

However, the rules do not directly cover certain tankers owned or operated by noncovered countries and not insured through Western protection and indemnity clubs. Such vessels are often older and their presence in Russia’s export mix has grown alongside stronger Urals prices and tougher Western sanctions. S&P Global Commodities at Sea and Maritime Intelligence Risk Suite data indicate that non-price-capped tankers have a larger share in transporting Russia’s Pacific crude exports.