G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil; “The Decisive” Series, Part 2; and the Impact of India’s Weak Monsoon

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Daily Update — July 8, 2026
Today is Wednesday, July 8, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
Russia has increasingly relied on non-Western shipping firms to move its crude to overseas buyers during its war with Ukraine. To reduce funds that may be used to support the war while avoiding major disruptions to global supply and prices, G7 countries and allies introduced restrictions on services linked to Russian seaborne crude exports, unless sales occur below an established threshold.
The price cap regime became effective Dec. 5, 2022. The cap differs by market: the EU, UK and Canada set it at $44.10/ barrel, Japan at $47.60/b, and the US at $60/b.
However, the rules do not directly cover certain tankers owned or operated by noncovered countries and not insured through Western protection and indemnity clubs. Such vessels are often older and their presence in Russia’s export mix has grown alongside stronger Urals prices and tougher Western sanctions. S&P Global Commodities at Sea and Maritime Intelligence Risk Suite data indicate that non-price-capped tankers have a larger share in transporting Russia’s Pacific crude exports.
Artificial Intelligence
At midyear 2026, agility has become a necessity as organizations confront structural change.
In part 2 of “The Decisive” podcast series, host Kristen Hallam continues a discussion with S&P Global Market Intelligence experts Ken Wattrett, Laurence Allan and Eric Johnson on the Age of Agility report’s three strategic themes for 2026, emphasizing AI as a unifying force. The technology is aiding economic momentum through investments, influencing geopolitical competition and requiring companies to adjust to changing logistics practicalities.
While the discussion highlights AI’s potential as a growth engine, it also underscores the risks of overreliance. If the AI boom proves to be uneven or fades faster than expected, businesses and markets could face concentration risks, making adaptability and strategic flexibility essential.
Sustainability
India’s rural economy faces pressure from a likely weak 2026 southwest monsoon and elevated agricultural input costs linked to geopolitical conflict, with the agricultural sector the most exposed, according to S&P Global Ratings.
The India Meteorological Department expects rainfall at about 90% of the long-period average, while emerging El Niño conditions could further weaken rainfall. As more than half of India’s net-sown area depends on rain, poor monsoon performance could reduce crop yields, lower farmer incomes and soften rural demand.
Agriculture accounts for about 18% of the Indian economy by value added and employs up to 40% of the workforce. Food inflation is a key transmission channel and related sectors, including equipment manufacturers, could also be affected. There will likely be pressure on agriculture-linked asset quality, where microfinance institutions are more exposed than banks. However, resilient financial conditions, prudent underwriting, regulatory flexibility and nonagricultural growth should limit broader credit risks overall.
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