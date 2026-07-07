Persian Gulf Evacuation Paused; Podcast Growth Drivers; and US Output Rises But Optimism Fades

Maritime & Shipping

The International Maritime Organization paused its Persian Gulf vessel evacuation following a June 25 attack on an Evergreen container ship sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the vessel not transiting under the evacuation framework, the organization’s secretary-general, Arsenio Dominguez, said the safety of seafarers was a priority and suspended the initiative, pending further clarity from the US and Iran over safety guarantees for ships exiting the Persian Gulf.