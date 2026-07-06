US Clean Energy Momentum; Midyear Signals for 2026; and Neobanks Come of Age

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Daily Update — July 6, 2026
Today is Monday, July 6, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
One year ago, US President Donald Trump enacted sweeping budget legislation that accelerated the federal government's phaseout of key Biden-era renewable energy incentives. The law gave wind and solar power developers 12 months to lock in valuable tax credits.
The compressed tax credit timeline, coupled with rising data center-driven demand for electricity, added urgency to a clean power building boom sparked by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, according to developers and analysts. Yet it also caused uncertainties about the pace and price of future capacity additions.
Global
At midyear 2026, volatility is the operating environment and no longer the backdrop. “The Decisive” podcast host Kristen Hallam is joined by S&P Global Market Intelligence experts Ken Wattrett, Laurence Allan and Eric Johnson to revisit the Age of Agility strategic themes: shaky economic foundations, shifting asymmetric power and adapting to trade realities.
The panel examines what has changed for decision-makers heading into the second half of 2026, from war in the Middle East and oil price shocks to AI-driven investment, resource nationalism, trade disruption and the rewiring of global supply chains.
Banking
Digital-native neobanks are ready to shed their newcomer status and forge a new financial services landscape, having become serious competitors to incumbent banks.
Customers now expect fast onboarding, transparent product pricing and intuitive mobile interfaces as standard. While traditional banks have made significant digital progress, neobanks harness technology to deliver these features with lower operational costs and usually more competitive pricing.