US Clean Energy Momentum; Midyear Signals for 2026; and Neobanks Come of Age

Energy Expansion

One year ago, US President Donald Trump enacted sweeping budget legislation that accelerated the federal government's phaseout of key Biden-era renewable energy incentives. The law gave wind and solar power developers 12 months to lock in valuable tax credits.

The compressed tax credit timeline, coupled with rising data center-driven demand for electricity, added urgency to a clean power building boom sparked by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, according to developers and analysts. Yet it also caused uncertainties about the pace and price of future capacity additions.