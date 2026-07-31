Smart Glasses Startup Tackles Privacy and Power; Europe’s €100B Decarbonization Bank; and India Faces Oil Choke Points

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Daily Update — July 31, 2026
Today is Friday, July 31, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Technology & Media
S&P Global Market Intelligence’s latest forecast sees an opportunity for smart glasses to be the next big story in wearables, but the industry will have to overcome obstacles including battery life, privacy, comfort and reliable input.
On this week’s episode of the “Data & Dimensions” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence Research Analyst Neil Barbour sat down with Thomas Suarez, founder of Raven Resonance, to discuss Raven Prism, an ambient computer built into a pair of glasses. Suarez explained how his team has developed novel solutions to these problems that larger tech firms may be overlooking.
Energy Expansion
Europe’s €100 billion Industrial Decarbonization Bank is now operational. Its aim: To drive the continent’s transition to a low-carbon economy by supporting emissions reductions in industrial facilities covered by the EU’s carbon market. The bank’s launch is a significant step in mobilizing capital for decarbonization, but it must ensure that funds are efficiently allocated and that projects deliver measurable emissions reductions.
Stakeholders are watching how the bank will balance deployment with oversight. Success will depend on collaboration between governments, industry and financial institutions, and adapting to evolving technological and regulatory landscapes. The outcome will have far-reaching implications for Europe’s climate goals and industrial competitiveness.
Supply Chain
Indian oil importers are grappling with a “dual choke point” dilemma as they seek to secure reliable crude supplies amid evolving geopolitical risks. The country’s dependence on key maritime routes, including the straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, exposes it to disruptions that could impact energy security and economic stability.
Industry leaders are exploring diversification strategies to mitigate these vulnerabilities. The situation underscores the importance of resilient supply chains and proactive risk management.