Smart Glasses Startup Tackles Privacy and Power; Europe’s €100B Decarbonization Bank; and India Faces Oil Choke Points

Technology & Media



S&P Global Market Intelligence’s latest forecast sees an opportunity for smart glasses to be the next big story in wearables, but the industry will have to overcome obstacles including battery life, privacy, comfort and reliable input.



On this week’s episode of the “Data & Dimensions” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence Research Analyst Neil Barbour sat down with Thomas Suarez, founder of Raven Resonance, to discuss Raven Prism, an ambient computer built into a pair of glasses. Suarez explained how his team has developed novel solutions to these problems that larger tech firms may be overlooking.