Democrats' Midterm Energy Message; US, Canada Q2 Leveraged Finance Summary Report; and DevOps and Observability

Energy Expansion

As the US midterm elections approach, the Democrats have a chance to regain power in Congress by highlighting policies that address rising gasoline prices and utility bills.



President Donald Trump has implemented major shifts in US energy policy, including opposition to offshore wind projects, prolonging the lives of coal-fired power plants and withdrawing from climate treaties.



In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast by S&P Global Energy, host Dan Testa discussed with Mary Landrieu, a senior policy adviser at Van Ness Feldman and former Democratic US senator from Louisiana, and Scott Segal, a partner at Bracewell and co-chair of the law firm's Policy Resolution Group, how issues such as climate change and the Iran war are impacting campaigns this fall.