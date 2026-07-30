Democrats' Midterm Energy Message; US, Canada Q2 Leveraged Finance Summary Report; and DevOps and Observability

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Daily Update — July 30, 2026
Today is Thursday, July 30, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
As the US midterm elections approach, the Democrats have a chance to regain power in Congress by highlighting policies that address rising gasoline prices and utility bills.
President Donald Trump has implemented major shifts in US energy policy, including opposition to offshore wind projects, prolonging the lives of coal-fired power plants and withdrawing from climate treaties.
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast by S&P Global Energy, host Dan Testa discussed with Mary Landrieu, a senior policy adviser at Van Ness Feldman and former Democratic US senator from Louisiana, and Scott Segal, a partner at Bracewell and co-chair of the law firm's Policy Resolution Group, how issues such as climate change and the Iran war are impacting campaigns this fall.
Capital Markets
US and Canadian speculative-grade credit quality and earnings remained broadly resilient through the second quarter of 2026, despite geopolitical volatility, shifting trade policy and persistent inflation, according to S&P Global Ratings.
Growth moderated but is expected to remain near trend at 2.1% in 2026. Nevertheless, supply chain, energy price and monetary policy uncertainty are weighing on confidence and lower-income consumers.
Credit conditions are stable but increasingly issuer- and sector-specific. Financing is available for many borrowers, but risk-averse investors are demanding stronger credit quality and compensation for heightened uncertainty. Software continues to pressure the loan market, with software loans ending June about 670 basis points wide of non-software loans and significant 2027-28 maturities concentrated in lower-rated software issuers. New speculative-grade issuance is flat versus the second quarter of 2025, with less repricing and refinancing. Capital goods benefited from infrastructure spending, reshoring, data center expansion and stronger cash flow performance.
Artificial Intelligence
As enterprises increasingly rely on AI in day-to-day operations, concerns are growing over whether AI-driven decisions are accurate and effective. In episode 278 of the “Next in Tech” podcast series, Mike Fratto, senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, joined Eric Hanselman, chief analyst at S&P Global Energy, to share findings from his research on how observability can add crucial context for AI systems and administrative teams. Since data is the foundation for AI value, weak or incomplete operational data can undermine trust in outcomes. Observability platforms are therefore collecting and correlating a wider range of signals and integrating them.
Observability data can also strengthen confidence in automation. Teams can develop and test scripts and validate automated control decisions. In failure scenarios, observability helps guide decision-making by clarifying what is and isn’t happening, enabling teams to rule out potential causes.
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