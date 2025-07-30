Asia’s Carbon Market Policies; Tech IPO Market; and US-EU Energy Trade Agreement

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Asian countries have adopted distinct pathways for implementing Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement on climate change. This makes it challenging to find compatible projects and carbon credits that can be traded across different jurisdictions, project developers and corporate buyers told Platts on the sidelines of the Asia Climate Summit in Bangkok earlier in July. Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The Article 6.2 market is decentralized. The UN has given countries the flexibility to formulate bilateral agreements on how a buyer country works with a project host country. This flexibility extends to the type of projects, carbon crediting methodologies and carbon credits that can be used for Article 6.2. However, market participants said a decentralized market also needs a certain level of harmonization.