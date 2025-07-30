Asia’s Carbon Market Policies; Tech IPO Market; and US-EU Energy Trade Agreement

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 30, 2025
Today is Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Asian countries have adopted distinct pathways for implementing Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement on climate change. This makes it challenging to find compatible projects and carbon credits that can be traded across different jurisdictions, project developers and corporate buyers told Platts on the sidelines of the Asia Climate Summit in Bangkok earlier in July. Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
The Article 6.2 market is decentralized. The UN has given countries the flexibility to formulate bilateral agreements on how a buyer country works with a project host country. This flexibility extends to the type of projects, carbon crediting methodologies and carbon credits that can be used for Article 6.2. However, market participants said a decentralized market also needs a certain level of harmonization.
Artificial Intelligence
West Riggs, head of equity capital markets at Truist Securities, joined “MediaTalk” podcast host Mike Reynolds to discuss the dynamic landscape of the tech IPO market in 2025.
Riggs shared insights on the trends driving market activity, including a move toward profitability among companies going public and the rise of generative AI. With companies increasingly adopting AI, this episode explores the burgeoning opportunities for smaller and midmarket players amid the dominance of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants.
Private Markets
The EU agreed to buy $750 billion of energy from the US as part of a trade agreement, focusing on LNG, oil and nuclear fuels, US and EU leaders said July 27.
Following months of negotiations, US President Donald Trump said the world's two largest economies reached the "biggest deal ever made" to address their trade imbalances. . European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the EU and the US will increase their "energy cooperation."
The next edition of the Daily Update will be published Tuesday, August 5.