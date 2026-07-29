India Advances Deepwater Drilling; Beyond the Grid Bottleneck; and Australian Data Center Outlook

Oil & Gas

India has started drilling the first appraisal well in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin, a move aimed at expanding the country's upstream push in the deep-water segment and unlocking new oil and gas reserves. The MN-DWN18-1-HD appraisal well is the first of four planned deep-water wells that will systematically evaluate one of India's most prospective offshore basins.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter in India's journey toward energy security. The drilling program will employ world-class deep-water drilling technology to unlock new hydrocarbon resources and strengthen India's domestic production capability," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a July 25 petroleum ministry statement.