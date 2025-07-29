US Solar and Wind; AI for Energy Markets; and Private Equity Exit Pressures

Energy Transition & Sustainability

As the summer heat spreads across the US, the latest energy data reveals a complex landscape for wind and solar power generation. In June 2025, the total operating capacity for wind energy reached 154.0 GW, with monthly average winds up 0.7% compared to the 20-year normal. However, the year-to-date performance remained nearly flat, with a minimal deviation of negative 0.1%. Texas leads in state wind energy capacity with 42,478 MW. The state remains central to US wind energy production as its monthly winds deviated 5.7% above the norm and increased 0.9% year to date.

The total operating capacity of solar reached 138.0 GW in June, despite a 2.1% month-over-month decline in solar radiation. Year to date, US-wide insolation is near normal, at 0.6% above average.