El Niño's Impact on Asian Rice Markets; Private Markets Landscape; and Geopolitical Risks for Asian Refined Markets

Sustainability

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a high likelihood of El Niño developing in 2026, which could disrupt global weather patterns. This renewed weather volatility is putting a spotlight on Asian rice markets’ supply security, price trends and export flows. With rice demand remaining robust, market participants are monitoring risks from monsoons, diminished water availability and rising input costs in major producing countries.

In this episode of the "Commodities Focus" podcast, Ayushi Baloni and Muskan Aggarwal of Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, and S&P Global Energy CERA analyst Dipanshi Agarwal joined host Asim Anand to explore how El Niño is reshaping Asian rice markets. This is the first episode of a four-part podcast series discussing El Niño's impact on agriculture.