EU Eases Russian LNG Ban; Credit View of Media M&A; and El Niño Impact Outlook

Oil & Gas

EU member states agreed to their 21st package of sanctions against Russia on July 23, including a one-year freeze to their oil price cap, carving out allowances for LNG transfers and more shadow tanker listings, according to an EU Council spokesperson and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

New restrictions include freezing the EU's Russian oil price cap at its current threshold for another year, von der Leyen said in a statement on X, calling the intervention a way to stop Moscow from benefiting from market shocks. The move will fix the cap at $44.10/barrel and pause a floating calculation mechanism adopted by the EU last year.