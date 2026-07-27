EU Eases Russian LNG Ban; Credit View of Media M&A; and El Niño Impact Outlook

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Daily Update — July 27, 2026
Today is Monday, July 27, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Oil & Gas
EU member states agreed to their 21st package of sanctions against Russia on July 23, including a one-year freeze to their oil price cap, carving out allowances for LNG transfers and more shadow tanker listings, according to an EU Council spokesperson and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
New restrictions include freezing the EU's Russian oil price cap at its current threshold for another year, von der Leyen said in a statement on X, calling the intervention a way to stop Moscow from benefiting from market shocks. The move will fix the cap at $44.10/barrel and pause a floating calculation mechanism adopted by the EU last year.
Technology & Media
The media industry is caught up in a whirlwind of M&A activity, and Naveen Sarma, managing director and sector lead for US media and telecom at S&P Global Ratings, sat down with "MediaTalk" host Mike Reynolds to explain what’s fueling it.
From Nexstar-Tegna's legal limbo and Charter's $34.5 billion Cox acquisition to Paramount Skydance's blockbuster play for Warner Bros. Discovery, consolidation is reshaping the industry. The driving force? Scale. Companies need scale in content, global reach and distribution to compete in an increasingly globalized streaming world. But there's a catch: leverage. These megadeals are being fueled by a combination of debt and private credit, and Sarma warns that high leverage ratios could affect credit ratings and long-term viability.
Economy
El Niño is a recurring climate phenomenon characterized by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, typically lasting nine to 12 months. Together with La Niña, it forms the El Niño–Southern Oscillation cycle. The US Climate Prediction Center confirmed the onset of El Niño conditions and expects them to strengthen across the Northern Hemisphere winter/Southern Hemisphere summer of 2026–27.
El Niño affects economies through three main physical channels: shifts in ocean conditions, heavy rainfall and droughts. It has historically driven significant economic impacts across multiple regions and has the potential to compound existing inflationary pressures and fiscal strains amid the Middle East war. Latin America is particularly exposed, given its geographic proximity to the Pacific and the economic importance of its weather-sensitive sectors.