Uncertainty in the Solar Industry; Augmented Reality in the Era of AI; and Asia’s Private Credit Potential

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The US solar industry is working to assess the impact of President Donald Trump’s budget bill and executive order on project finance and manufacturing.

Trump’s budget reconciliation bill, signed July 4, limits renewable energy tax credits by moving the four-year phaseout of the 48E investment tax credit and 45Y production tax credit to 2028 from 2032. The budget law also requires projects to either commence construction by July 4, 2026, or be placed in service by the end of 2027 to receive the credits. If a project begins construction over the next year, it has four years to enter service to be eligible.