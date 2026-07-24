Relief in EU Emissions Proposals; Changing Credit Risk Profile of Data Centers; and Improving Private Equity Fundraising

Sustainability

The European Commission's proposed changes to the EU Emissions Trading System are expected to slow the overall rate of emission reductions after 2030, providing some relief to industrial sectors facing decarbonization pressures. The proposals aim to align with the EU's 2040 emissions reduction target of 90% while addressing competitiveness and security issues.

S&P Global Ratings expects the changes to marginally affect credit if enacted. Heavy industries stand to gain the most from additional time to decarbonize, while the transportation sector would be most adversely affected amid coverage increases. Simultaneously, the shift toward conditional free allocations may transform decarbonization from an operating expense into a critical capital expenditure requirement, according to S&P Global Ratings.