Tariff Impacts on Construction; Managed Security Services; and Bringing Clarity to Private Markets

Global Trade

The US construction market is expected to be the most affected by tariff policies, leading to a slowdown throughout the latter half of 2025 and into 2026. The uncertainty surrounding these policies is anticipated to influence prices, demand and supplies of relevant imported building materials.

Fluctuating tariff policies, for steel and aluminum in particular, are leading to delayed investment decisions by businesses. In recent months, several multibillion-dollar projects have announced delays or cancellations because of tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding federal funding. S&P Global Market Intelligence expects more projects to follow this trend.