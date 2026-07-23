Malaysia Data Center Reset; Ukraine Corn Trade Stalls; and Asian LNG Pressure

Data Center

Malaysia’s data center sector is transitioning from rapid expansion to sustainable growth. Tougher regulatory approvals and higher utility costs will prioritize data center quality over quantity, giving the country time to expand its power and water resources.

Demand will persist through this reset, given Malaysia's location and other supportive factors, according to S&P Global Ratings. Still, the country will have to overcome execution risks such as delays in planned power or water rollouts. Funding is another critical issue, as the financing needs are likely greater than domestic banks can accommodate.