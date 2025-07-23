Chemical Transition from Fossil Fuels; IT Roundup; and Soybean Trade Shifts

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 23, 2025
Today is Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Christopher vom Berg, executive manager of think tank and consultancy Renewable Carbon Initiative, joined the “Chemical Week” podcast to discuss a report outlining the ways Europe's chemical industry can transition from fossil-based carbon.
Key topics include the potential of this transition to boost Europe's competitiveness, the correct balance between incentives and regulation, and approaches to creating markets for new products.
Artificial Intelligence
Emerging technologies such as quantum computing, agentic AI and edge computing present significant opportunities for organizations. However, the timeline to realize transformative business impact from these technologies can be uncertain.
Quantum computing will eventually have a substantial impact due to its implications for complex problem-solving, but many enterprises remain hesitant to invest. AI is already affecting operational processes at scale, providing a runway for agentic and generative AI to further improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. With increased spending and AI requirements, edge computing is becoming a strategic budget priority. Companies must strategically navigate these technological trends to maintain a competitive edge.
Global Trade
China's soybean trade preferences are shifting in 2025 due to the ongoing tariff tensions. The country is a key buyer of US soybeans and implemented a 23% tariff on Washington's oilseed exports, indicating a shift in trade flows toward competitive suppliers such as Brazil.
China's soybean imports from the US between April and June dropped 19.5% year over year, mirroring decreases during President Donald Trump's first term. Meanwhile, robust output in South America continues to weigh on prices while presenting a stable supply chain to offset tariff risks.