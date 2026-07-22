US Coal Prices Under Pressure; Mexico Corporate Sustainability Standards; and Q2 GenAI Funding Drops

Metals & Mining

US coal producers cited cost pressures and low demand as factors that reduced first-quarter earnings. Asia-Pacific demand for coking and thermal coal may help close the gap, but energy markets remain unsettled. Higher stockpiles in spring worked to pressure US prices in June.

Federal policy actions, including delayed coal plant retirements and funding for coal plant refurbishment and unit additions, have underpinned a more stable demand and regulatory landscape for coal. While firmer natural gas prices supported coal generation via gas-to-coal switching in 2025, high coal stockpiles are forecast to constrain production through 2027. After 2027, the US coal market is forecast to face renewed pressure from the expansion of solar and wind generation in regions with supportive economics and state policies.