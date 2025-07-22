Indices for the Energy Transition; GenAI Investment Surge; and Beef Prices Rise Amid Tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 22, 2025
Today is Tuesday, July 22, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
How are indices and data-driven insights helping market participants navigate the energy transition? S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Maya Beyhan and S&P Global Sustainable1’s Patil Mesrobian joined the CFA Institute’s Jeanette Tawk to examine the expanding toolkit for assessing energy transition risks and opportunities.
Artificial Intelligence
S&P Global Market Intelligence reporter Iuri Struta joined the “MediaTalk” podcast with host Mike Reynolds to discuss the impact of generative AI on various sectors and the investment trends driving its growth.
Over $78 billion was invested in GenAI companies in the first half, a figure that nears $100 billion when third-quarter investments are included. Major players such as OpenAI and Meta are leading the charge, but a range of startups are also making waves in the application layer.
Global Trade
US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 50% tariff on all beef imports from Brazil has led to increased prices for 90CL lean beef trim in the US and Australia. This new tariff, effective Aug. 1, adds to the 36.4% tariff already imposed on Brazilian beef, which previously faced a 26.4% tariff before an additional 10% tariff was implemented. The escalating tariffs have raised concerns about potential limitations on US beef supplies.
Despite the current shipment period falling outside peak summer demand, beef prices have risen following the announcement. A US source indicated that while there is speculation about whether the tariffs are a bluff, the uncertainty has led to a halt in trading for all Brazilian meat, except for spot purchases.