Indices for the Energy Transition; GenAI Investment Surge; and Beef Prices Rise Amid Tariffs

Artificial Intelligence

S&P Global Market Intelligence reporter Iuri Struta joined the “MediaTalk” podcast with host Mike Reynolds to discuss the impact of generative AI on various sectors and the investment trends driving its growth.

Over $78 billion was invested in GenAI companies in the first half, a figure that nears $100 billion when third-quarter investments are included. Major players such as OpenAI and Meta are leading the charge, but a range of startups are also making waves in the application layer.