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Daily Update — July 21, 2026

Asian Steel Pressured in Q3; Future of ATJ Sustainable Aviation Fuel; and the NCTC's Role in Pay TV

Today is Tuesday, July 21, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Global Trade

TRADE REVIEW: Asian steel under pressure in Q3 on seasonal demand lull, trade barriers

 

Asian steel markets are expected to face persistent challenges in the third quarter as the monsoon season dampens demand. Seaborne scrap prices may also come under pressure, driven by cost-competitive domestic scrap, sluggish rebar sales and reduced appetite for imports amid elevated regional summer electricity costs. These factors could prompt mills to conduct maintenance or scale back operations, according to market participants.

 

Meanwhile, export opportunities are becoming increasingly limited as trade protection measures intensify to support domestic industries amid global overcapacity. Notable developments include the EU's steel import regulations, which took effect July 1, and India's launch of an antidumping investigation into hot-rolled flat steel imports from China, Japan and Russia.

Energy Expansion

ATJ poised for post-2030 growth as EVs free ethanol supply; policy remains key hurdle: LanzaJet

 

Hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids remain the dominant sustainable aviation fuel technology, but alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel is poised to become a major production pathway after 2030 as ethanol, which is currently blended into gasoline, becomes more available due to rising electric vehicle adoption. Unlike hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids, which rely on limited waste oils and fats, alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) can utilize ethanol from diverse sources, making it well-suited for scaling production, Flyn van Ewijk, regional director for Asia-Pacific at sustainable fuels technology company LanzaJet, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

 

Asia-Pacific is positioned to become a leading ATJ market given its growing aviation sector and abundant agricultural resources, Van Ewijk said, noting that countries such as Australia, Thailand and India have strong domestic ethanol industries. 

Technology & Innovation

Listen: How NCTC Helps Small Operators Compete in a Consolidating Market
 

In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, National Content & Technology Cooperative CEO Lou Borrelli joined host Mike Reynolds to address the mounting challenges faced by smaller and independent operators amid industry consolidation, slowing broadband growth and rising retransmission costs. The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a trade group that offers video, broadband, mobile and administrative services to smaller and independent cable service providers, as well as local and municipal providers.

 

Borrelli noted that consolidation pressures are affecting member morale as the scale of the organization shrinks. Despite broadband's status as the leading product, NCTC members continue to face intense competition, even in smaller markets. For support, the NCTC provides solutions such as broadband TV, mobile bundles and AI-driven tools to its members, helping them navigate industry shifts, manage costs and deliver value to customers, according to Borrelli.

In case you missed it

  • The EU may face challenges achieving its 2030 critical raw material targets due to limited domestic production, lengthy mine development timelines and ongoing dependence on imported feedstocks, according to the Ifo Institute.
  • Bangladesh LNG buyer Petrobangla expects to receive only about half of its planned 2026 deliveries from QatarEnergy due to the Middle East war.
  • Brazilian soybean export prices reached a more than 2.5-year high on July 15, driven by gains in Chicago Board of Trade futures and strong overseas demand.

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