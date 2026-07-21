Asian Steel Pressured in Q3; Future of ATJ Sustainable Aviation Fuel; and the NCTC's Role in Pay TV

Global Trade

Asian steel markets are expected to face persistent challenges in the third quarter as the monsoon season dampens demand. Seaborne scrap prices may also come under pressure, driven by cost-competitive domestic scrap, sluggish rebar sales and reduced appetite for imports amid elevated regional summer electricity costs. These factors could prompt mills to conduct maintenance or scale back operations, according to market participants.

Meanwhile, export opportunities are becoming increasingly limited as trade protection measures intensify to support domestic industries amid global overcapacity. Notable developments include the EU's steel import regulations, which took effect July 1, and India's launch of an antidumping investigation into hot-rolled flat steel imports from China, Japan and Russia.