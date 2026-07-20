US Habitat Rule Changes Challenged; Heat Waves Reshape Power Markets; and US Strategic Reserve Declines

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Daily Update — July 20, 2026
Today is Monday, July 20, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Sustainability
US environmental and tribal groups filed three federal lawsuits challenging a Trump administration rule that removes habitat protections under the Endangered Species Act. While the industry supports the changes, energy attorneys said the rule could create regulatory uncertainty for energy project developers seeking permits.
The rule eliminates the definition of "harm" to species habitat without providing a replacement, prompting the attorneys to warn that companies could face litigation over how federal agencies interpret the law. The lawsuits allege the rule defies the text and purpose of the Endangered Species Act and reverses 50 years of administrative policy and a 1995 US Supreme Court precedent.
Energy Expansion
European power systems were traditionally engineered around a single imperative: Survive the winter "Dunkelflaute," a prolonged cold, dark, windless period that pushes demand higher while renewable generation collapses. But rising summer temperatures are dismantling this assumption. Heat waves are forcing a recalibration of infrastructure investment, operational strategy and market design across the European power sector.
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, S&P Global Energy CERA power analyst Parth Goel joined host Eklavya Gupte to discuss how extreme heat is reshaping demand patterns, why France is emerging as the most price-sensitive market and why summer now demands the same infrastructure planning attention as winter.
Oil & Gas
US Strategic Petroleum Reserve crude stocks fell to 316.5 million barrels in the week ended July 10, from 319.5 million barrels the week before, as the Energy Department continued its emergency release of 172 million barrels to counter supply losses from the US’ ongoing conflict with Iran. The reserve has not held so little crude since April 1983. The lowest volume on record was in 1982, when the reserve held 270.5 million barrels.
The crude released by the US, which the DOE said would take about 120 days to deliver, is part of the International Energy Agency’s efforts to make 400 million barrels available to the market from its 32 member nations.