US Habitat Rule Changes Challenged; Heat Waves Reshape Power Markets; and US Strategic Reserve Declines

Sustainability

US environmental and tribal groups filed three federal lawsuits challenging a Trump administration rule that removes habitat protections under the Endangered Species Act. While the industry supports the changes, energy attorneys said the rule could create regulatory uncertainty for energy project developers seeking permits.

The rule eliminates the definition of "harm" to species habitat without providing a replacement, prompting the attorneys to warn that companies could face litigation over how federal agencies interpret the law. The lawsuits allege the rule defies the text and purpose of the Endangered Species Act and reverses 50 years of administrative policy and a 1995 US Supreme Court precedent.