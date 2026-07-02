Data Center Growth Limits; Reshaping Private Equity; and Private Developer’s Oil Proposal

Oil & Gas

Private developer Triple Point Resources is proposing construction of Canada's first strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) for crude storage in salt caverns on the nation's east coast, with a nameplate capacity of up to 100 million barrels, driven primarily by changes in global energy security and a growing need for sovereignty, CEO Julie Lemieux said.

"With the current geopolitical crisis, Canada was not caught off-guard in terms of production," Lemieux said. "But we are the only G7 nation without a SPR, and we believe the time has come for that scenario to change."

The stockpile of oil for the planned SPR can be sourced from offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Lemieux said.