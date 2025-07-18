Nuclear Fusion Funding; AI Infrastructure Investments in Pennsylvania; and European Trade Concerns

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 18, 2025
Today is Friday, July 18, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Nuclear fusion is still far from commercial viability, but optimism and funding are on the rise. Due to surging interest in the technology, $7.1 billion has recently been raised across 50 global fusion startups. Research timelines appear to be accelerating, Steve Piper, director of energy research at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said on the “Energy Evolution” podcast.
Big Tech is well represented in the investor base due to growing energy demand from datacenters.
“Fusion is not something to tiptoe into,” said Francesco Sciortino, CEO of fusion startup Proxima Fusion, adding that investors are eager to secure a stake in the market.
Artificial Intelligence
At the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on July 15, US Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) announced over $90 billion in private sector investments to position Pennsylvania as a hub for energy, AI and innovation. He highlighted the state's strengths in energy production and the need for infrastructure development to support the growing demands of AI and advanced manufacturing.
Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink discussed plans for new gas-fired power plants and datacenters in Northeastern Pennsylvania, emphasizing the importance of power efficiency and innovative energy solutions.
Global Trade
Five European countries bordering Ukraine expressed concerns over the proposed revised trade agreement with Ukraine during a European Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting, citing potential destabilization of EU agricultural markets, local media reported.
EU member states Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania continue to push for changes to draft amendments on the agreed trade deal and demand stronger safeguards to protect their farmers, a diplomatic source told the European Pravda.