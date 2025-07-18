Nuclear Fusion Funding; AI Infrastructure Investments in Pennsylvania; and European Trade Concerns

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Nuclear fusion is still far from commercial viability, but optimism and funding are on the rise. Due to surging interest in the technology, $7.1 billion has recently been raised across 50 global fusion startups. Research timelines appear to be accelerating, Steve Piper, director of energy research at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said on the “Energy Evolution” podcast.

Big Tech is well represented in the investor base due to growing energy demand from datacenters.

“Fusion is not something to tiptoe into,” said Francesco Sciortino, CEO of fusion startup Proxima Fusion, adding that investors are eager to secure a stake in the market.