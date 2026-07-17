Weak Demand Caps Asian Cobalt Prices; Cyber Insurance at Inflection Point; and AI-Driven Chemical Operations

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Daily Update — July 17, 2026
Today is Friday, July 17, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Metals & Mining
Asian cobalt prices are expected to remain under pressure in the third quarter as weak demand from the battery and consumer electronics sectors outweighs supply-side risks from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although the DRC's forfeiture of unused export quotas could restrict future feedstock availability, market participants expect subdued downstream consumption to limit the upside potential for cobalt prices.
Although logistical bottlenecks and quota restrictions continued to limit cobalt exports from the DRC, lower downstream consumption and growing recycled supply reduced buyers' urgency to secure material. Lower prices also reinforced cautious buying behavior, with many consumers delaying purchases in anticipation of further price reductions.
Insurance
The cyber insurance market remains a paradox. Increasing cyberthreats and the potential for greater damage are increasing risks and claims costs. These factors drive insurance demand, yet premiums have fallen for several consecutive quarters due to abundant underwriting capacity and intense competition. Still, the sector remains broadly profitable, reflecting insurers' underwriting discipline. The US market in particular is experiencing decelerating rate reductions, with pricing trends stabilizing.
Artificial Intelligence
Hexion President and CEO Michael Lefenfeld joined “Chemical Week Podcast” host Vincent Valk for a discussion on how to embed AI into the daily operations of a chemical company. They explored manufacturing optimization, supply chain logistics, organizational processes, and how the technology can improve speed, precision, sustainability and decision-making.