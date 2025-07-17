Green Hydrogen Demand; Tariff Takeaways; and Financing for Frontier Markets

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Energy technology company Topsoe, which produces high-efficiency solid oxide electrolyzers and other technologies such as ammonia and ethanol plants, is targeting increased demand for electrolyzers used in green hydrogen and ammonia production as it secures major contracts, Chief Commercial Officer Sundus Ramli told Platts in a recent interview.

Ramli said the company is commissioning its 500 MW/year solid oxide electrolyzer cell factory in Herning, Denmark. Commercial operations are expected to begin at the end of the year, with full capacity anticipated in 2026. The company is targeting initial orders in the range of 50-100 MW, but is also in the running for a 700-MW order from Hive Energy’s planned Coega green hydrogen and ammonia plant in South Africa.

