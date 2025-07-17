Green Hydrogen Demand; Tariff Takeaways; and Financing for Frontier Markets

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 17, 2025
Today is Thursday, July 17, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Energy technology company Topsoe, which produces high-efficiency solid oxide electrolyzers and other technologies such as ammonia and ethanol plants, is targeting increased demand for electrolyzers used in green hydrogen and ammonia production as it secures major contracts, Chief Commercial Officer Sundus Ramli told Platts in a recent interview.
Ramli said the company is commissioning its 500 MW/year solid oxide electrolyzer cell factory in Herning, Denmark. Commercial operations are expected to begin at the end of the year, with full capacity anticipated in 2026. The company is targeting initial orders in the range of 50-100 MW, but is also in the running for a 700-MW order from Hive Energy’s planned Coega green hydrogen and ammonia plant in South Africa.
Learn more with S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Hydrogen Solutions.
Global Trade
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, host Kristen Hallam and S&P Global Market Intelligence experts Chris Rogers and John Raines unpacked the latest developments in US tariffs and trade policy. The experts assessed the US administration's approach to leveraging tariffs as a negotiation tool, recent agreements with countries such as Vietnam, the UK and China, and the complexities surrounding ongoing negotiations.
The team also examined the implications of transshipment practices, particularly in Southeast Asia, and the legal challenges facing tariff implementations as the Trump administration aims to revitalize US manufacturing. This episode provides critical insights into the future of trade relations and the potential economic impacts on US and global markets.
Economy
Stakeholders, including finance ministers, senior government officials and business leaders, called for coordinated and enhanced liquidity and debt management support to developing countries at the UN’s fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.
At this forum, S&P Global Ratings highlighted the challenges that frontier markets face in refinancing foreign currency debt redemptions, particularly against a global backdrop of rising real interest rates. Discussions focused on how governments and multilateral institutions are partnering to improve frontier borrowers' debt profiles and access to financing through market instruments. Participants also discussed how to enable greater private capital mobilization to deliver sustainable development goals.