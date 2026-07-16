India’s Carbon Market; Middle East Poultry Trade; and AI’s Uneven Impact on Indian IT Firms

Artificial Intelligence

AI will affect the credit analysis of India-based IT services firms unevenly. According to S&P Global Ratings, large companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro are better positioned because of their scale, diversified customer bases, long-standing industry relationships and ability to offer competitive pricing. Their strong cash balances also give them more flexibility to invest in AI-related capabilities. Adoption will vary by sector, and these firms’ ability to sustain revenue growth will depend on how effectively they respond to changing customer needs across industries and verticals.

Over the next three years, revenue visibility could weaken as AI-native competitors emerge and AI adoption cycles shorten, S&P Global Ratings said. Meanwhile, weaker macro conditions have put pressure on IT spending and may continue to do so. Despite risks from automation, opportunities remain in analytics, IT consulting and digital transformation, where AI can increase demand for integration, data architecture and enterprise transformation.