China’s Hydrogen Pipeline; Security for Model Context Protocol; and US Tariffs on EU, Mexico

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Domestic hydrogen producers in the renewables-rich Chinese autonomous region of Inner Mongolia will be able to transport renewable hydrogen to industrial end users near Beijing following the Inner Mongolia Energy Bureau’s decision to approve an interprovincial green hydrogen pipeline to the capital.

The 400-km pipeline, to be built by state-owned Sinopec, will deliver hydrogen from Inner Mongolia to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. According to local media reports, Sinopec is expected to be the initial end user for the renewable hydrogen. The development of the hydrogen pipeline will help advance the hydrogen economy near the capital and in Inner Mongolia.