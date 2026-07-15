US Grid Expansion; IMO Navigation Resolution; and Private Equity Reckoning

Energy Expansion

The US power grid is set to transform in 2026, with renewables expected to add more than 90 gigawatts of capacity, according to an analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The projected surge is being driven by the rapid expansion of data centers, which are testing the reliability and flexibility of the energy grid.

In its “US Grid Outlook 2026” report, S&P Global Market Intelligence examined the trends shaping the nation's power markets, including a solar- and battery storage-led capacity expansion, policy and reliability concerns, data center-induced grid strain, regional divergence in energy transition strategies, and economic headwinds for new gas generation.