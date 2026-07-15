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Daily Update — July 15, 2026

US Grid Expansion; IMO Navigation Resolution; and Private Equity Reckoning

Today is Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Energy Expansion

US Grid Outlook 2026: Renewables Add Over 90 GW as Data Center Demand Tests Reliability

 

The US power grid is set to transform in 2026, with renewables expected to add more than 90 gigawatts of capacity, according to an analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The projected surge is being driven by the rapid expansion of data centers, which are testing the reliability and flexibility of the energy grid.

 

In its “US Grid Outlook 2026” report, S&P Global Market Intelligence examined the trends shaping the nation's power markets, including a solar- and battery storage-led capacity expansion, policy and reliability concerns, data center-induced grid strain, regional divergence in energy transition strategies, and economic headwinds for new gas generation.

Global Trade

UN shipping agency backs free navigation in natural straits, rejects Iran tolls

 

The International Maritime Organization reaffirmed its commitment to free navigation in natural straits, rejecting Iran’s proposal to impose tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. During a July 6–10 meeting, members of the IMO Council passed a resolution led by Singapore, which reiterated that commercial ships' navigational rights through vital shipping lanes should be respected.

 

"The resolution reflects Singapore's long-standing commitment to upholding international law, and to safeguarding an open, stable and predictable maritime environment," according to a July 10 statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. The IMO adopted the resolution after Iran, which did not ratify the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, proposed to charge service fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz after its 60-day ceasefire with the US ends in August.

Private Markets

Private equity dealmakers face reckoning in Washington


Private equity dealmakers are encountering heightened scrutiny as US legislators push for greater transparency and accountability. A new law that went into effect July 10 restricts private equity firms from acquiring single-family homes, a practice attributed to the reduced availability of affordable housing. It is the latest example of political adversaries in Washington, DC, unifying over concerns that certain investments from buyout firms are detrimental to businesses and consumers.

 

"No matter the party in power, there's going to be more disclosure required," Matt Parr, communications director of the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, told The Deal by S&P Global. "Business as usual for the private equity industry is going to be coming to a close."

In case you missed it

  • Global sukuk issuance is on track to reach between $270 billion and $280 billion in 2026, in line with S&P Global Ratings’ earlier forecasts, due to local-currency issuance offsetting declines in foreign-currency issuance.
  • US pet insurers wrote a record $1.53 billion of direct premiums in the first quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
  • High oil prices stemming from the Middle East war and a favorable regulatory regime failed to spark M&A activity in the US oil and gas sector in recent months, according to the latest episode of S&P Global Energy's “Oil Markets” podcast.

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