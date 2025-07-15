Exploring Energy Recovery; AI in the Oil Industry; and Pension Overallocation to Private Equity

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 15, 2025
Today is Tuesday, July 15, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery’s senior vice president of water, joined “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how the company is using its membrane-separation technologies to improve the energy intensity and economics of water desalination.
Energy Recovery, with roots in the desalination industry, designs and manufactures energy-efficiency solutions that help its customers cut costs and become environmentally sustainable.
Artificial Intelligence
Energy companies are leaning into AI to speed up exploration, improve efficiency and streamline maintenance for cost savings as investment remains a sectorwide challenge.
At the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna held July 9–10, executives from the world's leading oil producers showcased their use of AI, which is already shaving weeks off exploration times and saving billions of dollars. In the oil sector, AI is speeding up procedures at every stage of the production life cycle.
Private Markets
About 62% of global pension funds exceeded their private equity allocation targets at the end of June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The median actual allocation across 294 pension funds was $339.8 million, compared to a target allocation of $312.0 million.
One factor behind overallocation is the lack of private equity exits, which has created liquidity issues for limited partners. Exits, which provide cash distributions back to investors, fell to a two-year low in value and volume in the first quarter. Private equity firms have also been holding buyout acquisitions longer, and new deals have been muted despite $2.5 trillion in capital raised but not yet deployed.
Explore S&P Global's Private Equity and Private Debt Fair Value Services for tailored solutions to meet the increasing demands for robust valuation processes in alternative assets.