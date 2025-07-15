Exploring Energy Recovery; AI in the Oil Industry; and Pension Overallocation to Private Equity

Private Markets

About 62% of global pension funds exceeded their private equity allocation targets at the end of June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The median actual allocation across 294 pension funds was $339.8 million, compared to a target allocation of $312.0 million.

One factor behind overallocation is the lack of private equity exits, which has created liquidity issues for limited partners. Exits, which provide cash distributions back to investors, fell to a two-year low in value and volume in the first quarter. Private equity firms have also been holding buyout acquisitions longer, and new deals have been muted despite $2.5 trillion in capital raised but not yet deployed.

