Ethanol's Future in the US; Examining AI Stock Volatility; and Video Game Industry Trends

Artificial Intelligence

The S&P 500 surged 15% in the second quarter of 2026 — its strongest quarter since 2020 — fueled by robust AI enthusiasm and despite headwinds such as geopolitical tensions, inflation and Fed rate hike concerns. However, the third quarter began with volatility, including a sharp sell-off and rebound among chipmakers, raising questions about whether these swings indicate fleeting uncertainty or a lasting shift in market dynamics.

Investors have looked beyond mega-cap companies toward rapidly growing memory chip suppliers such as Sandisk, Micron Technology and Intel. Over the past year, the performance of mega-cap companies and chipmakers diverged, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index up 144%, outpacing the 20% gain of the S&P 500 Top 10 Index. The rally has broadened to include smaller caps: The S&P MidCap 400 rose 14% and the S&P SmallCap 600 rose 20% in the second quarter.

Despite moderate index volatility, dispersion — which measures how stocks perform relative to each other — has reached record levels, highlighting opportunities for skilled stock pickers. The global impact of the AI boom is evident, especially in emerging markets, but performance remains uneven across regions.