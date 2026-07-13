Atlas of Food; Emerging Market Output Resilience; and Rating Data Centers

Supply Chain

Global food prices are a critical driver of inflation and consumer price indexes. The “Atlas of Food” report from S&P Global Energy illustrates the interconnection of the agricultural supply chain, with the cost of end products heavily dependent on foundational inputs, including feed grain and fertilizer. Corn and soybean demand has accelerated due to the rising per capita consumption of proteins such as pork, which requires over 2 kilograms of feed per kilogram of meat. In comparison, aquaculture is the most efficient among animal proteins, with a 1.5-1 feed conversion ratio for shrimp.

This edition also introduces a section on sugar, one of the most produced and widely consumed commodities globally. Governments around the world are placing sugar under intense scrutiny, balancing food security, farmer support, public health goals, trade protections and biofuel ambitions.