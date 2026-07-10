New Economics of Renewables; Flexing AI Workloads; and Private Equity Exit Headwinds

Energy Expansion

The investment landscape for renewable energy has changed. Power market access, not generation technology alone, is now driving clean energy wins.

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Eklavya Gupte spoke with Bluestar Energy Capital founder and CEO Declan Flanagan about his firm’s response to this paradigm shift. Flanagan discussed the growing influence of power-pricing dynamics on technology decisions and Germany's rise as a battery-storage leader. The episode also explored how capital expenditure inflation, interconnection bottlenecks and changing demand profiles are rewriting the renewables investment playbook.