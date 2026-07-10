New Economics of Renewables; Flexing AI Workloads; and Private Equity Exit Headwinds

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — July 10, 2026
Today is Friday, July 10, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
The investment landscape for renewable energy has changed. Power market access, not generation technology alone, is now driving clean energy wins.
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Eklavya Gupte spoke with Bluestar Energy Capital founder and CEO Declan Flanagan about his firm’s response to this paradigm shift. Flanagan discussed the growing influence of power-pricing dynamics on technology decisions and Germany's rise as a battery-storage leader. The episode also explored how capital expenditure inflation, interconnection bottlenecks and changing demand profiles are rewriting the renewables investment playbook.
Artificial Intelligence
Greater flexibility in AI workloads could address the problem of energy availability. Data centers have traditionally been built to deliver peak capacity, even when it is not needed. AI can shift workloads dynamically and harness excess capacity when it is available, according to the latest episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast.
In this episode, host Eric Hanselman spoke with Emerald AI founder and CEO Varun Sivaram to discuss how flexible AI workloads can unlock unused power grid capacity. The episode acknowledged that flexing AI workloads to respond to power grid conditions is not simple, but it can resolve grid integration issues faster.
Private Markets
The pace of private equity exits slowed in the first half of 2026, reflecting a more cautious deal environment. The number of exit transactions declined 6% year over year to 1,504 from January to June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
While top-quality assets are attracting buyers, many other portfolio company investments remain in limbo. Ongoing geopolitical conflicts, trade tensions and the impact of AI have created a buyer-seller divide in M&A valuations and processes. Reduced distributions to limited partners from their fund investments contribute to a challenging fundraising market, causing a further slowdown in exits, industry observers told S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Content Type
Segment