Europe's IT Capital Market Activity; Asia's Energy Security; and SpaceX’s Post-IPO Funding Priorities

Capital Markets

Aggregate funding in the European IT sector reached $3.73 billion in May from $1.31 billion in April and $374.7 million in May 2025, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Debt issuance accounted for $3.26 billion, while common equity offerings totaled $466.8 million.

Through the first five months of 2026, systems software attracted the most capital among Europe’s IT subsectors, raising $6.34 billion. Semiconductors followed with $3.75 billion, while IT consulting and other services raised $2.63 billion.