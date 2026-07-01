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Daily Update — July 1, 2026

Europe's IT Capital Market Activity; Asia's Energy Security; and SpaceX’s Post-IPO Funding Priorities

Today is Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Capital Markets

Europe's IT capital market activity rises to $3.73B in May

 

Aggregate funding in the European IT sector reached $3.73 billion in May from $1.31 billion in April and $374.7 million in May 2025, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Debt issuance accounted for $3.26 billion, while common equity offerings totaled $466.8 million.

 

Through the first five months of 2026, systems software attracted the most capital among Europe’s IT subsectors, raising $6.34 billion. Semiconductors followed with $3.75 billion, while IT consulting and other services raised $2.63 billion.

Supply Chain

Listen: Choke point geopolitics: Implications for Asia's downstream and upstream sectors

 

Asia has long depended on Middle Eastern crude for scale, proximity and established commercial relationships. The Middle East war has pressured this dynamic, prompting refiners, traders and governments to reroute supplies, reassess risk and reckon with the cost of dependence. As risk premiums ease and markets transition from crisis response to postwar recalibration, the central question becomes whether Asia can build a more resilient energy supply system.

 

In this episode of the "Oil Markets" podcast, S&P Global Energy’s Calvin Lee, head of Asia content, and Nick Sharma, global head of upstream insights, joined host Sambit Mohanty to examine how the supply shock is reshaping Asia's crude sourcing and refining economics — and what it may mean for investment in domestic oil and gas production.

Artificial Intelligence

Listen: SpaceX Funding Priorities Post-IPO: Capital Spending, AI Buildout, and Starship

 

In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's John Fletcher and S&P Global Market Intelligence's Iuri Struta joined host Mike Reynolds to examine the days following SpaceX's June 12 IPO. They looked at why the stock initially surged, why momentum later cooled and what investors are actually buying into.

 

The conversation linked SpaceX's valuation metrics to lessons from previous IPO booms, including the dot-com era, and examined how AI is reshaping market appetite across sectors. The guests explored the influence of retail investor participation, IPO hype and subsequent volatility on market expectations. They also analyzed the major developments since SpaceX went public, including the Cursor acquisition, a bond sale and new computing power arrangements.

In case you missed it

  • Brazil's protein industry is looking to diversify its export routes as China's beef quota is nearly filled and the EU's import ban is set to take effect in September.
  • Ecuador's shrimp exports rose 13.9% year over year to a record 1.11 billion pounds in the January–April period, but the share sent to Europe fell to 16.9% from 22.6% as the preference for individually quick-frozen shrimp grows.
  • Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased to 78 ships on June 24 — the highest level since the US-Israel war with Iran began in late February — with 42% of these vessels using a route managed by Oman and the International Maritime Organization, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

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