Europe's IT Capital Market Activity; Asia's Energy Security; and SpaceX’s Post-IPO Funding Priorities

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — July 1, 2026
Today is Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Capital Markets
Aggregate funding in the European IT sector reached $3.73 billion in May from $1.31 billion in April and $374.7 million in May 2025, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Debt issuance accounted for $3.26 billion, while common equity offerings totaled $466.8 million.
Through the first five months of 2026, systems software attracted the most capital among Europe’s IT subsectors, raising $6.34 billion. Semiconductors followed with $3.75 billion, while IT consulting and other services raised $2.63 billion.
Supply Chain
Asia has long depended on Middle Eastern crude for scale, proximity and established commercial relationships. The Middle East war has pressured this dynamic, prompting refiners, traders and governments to reroute supplies, reassess risk and reckon with the cost of dependence. As risk premiums ease and markets transition from crisis response to postwar recalibration, the central question becomes whether Asia can build a more resilient energy supply system.
In this episode of the "Oil Markets" podcast, S&P Global Energy’s Calvin Lee, head of Asia content, and Nick Sharma, global head of upstream insights, joined host Sambit Mohanty to examine how the supply shock is reshaping Asia's crude sourcing and refining economics — and what it may mean for investment in domestic oil and gas production.
Artificial Intelligence
In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's John Fletcher and S&P Global Market Intelligence's Iuri Struta joined host Mike Reynolds to examine the days following SpaceX's June 12 IPO. They looked at why the stock initially surged, why momentum later cooled and what investors are actually buying into.
The conversation linked SpaceX's valuation metrics to lessons from previous IPO booms, including the dot-com era, and examined how AI is reshaping market appetite across sectors. The guests explored the influence of retail investor participation, IPO hype and subsequent volatility on market expectations. They also analyzed the major developments since SpaceX went public, including the Cursor acquisition, a bond sale and new computing power arrangements.
Content Type
Segment