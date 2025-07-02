Rise of Solar; MENA in Focus; and Inside the S&P Listed Private Equity Index

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 02, 2025
Today is Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The Global Solar Council emphasized the need for a new financing approach to support rising solar energy demand, as outlined in a June 24 report. The council advocates for urgent reforms in solar sector finance and broader financial systems to facilitate global investments and value chains essential for achieving climate and energy targets. During the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, a goal was set to triple renewable energy generating capacity by 2030, with solar expected to contribute approximately half of this.
Despite the addition of nearly 700 GW of solar capacity annually due to investments, the Global Solar Council highlights a substantial finance gap in developing countries. This gap is attributed to perceived and actual risks that deter investor interest, primarily stemming from low credit ratings for governments and utilities as well as a shortage of viable project pipelines.
Global Trade
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, analysts Jacob Lees Weiss and Kevjn Lim join host Kristen Hallam to explore the intricate and rapidly shifting risk landscape in the Middle East and North Africa.
Recorded before significant military operations in Iran, the discussion explores nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, the implications of potential sanctions and the dynamics of Israeli military strategy. The episode highlights key geopolitical tensions, including the evolving relationship between the US and Israel and the impact of these factors on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Listeners will gain insights into the challenges facing the Syrian transitional government and the role of foreign support in stabilizing the region.
Private Markets
The private equity industry is witnessing a significant trend toward public listings, a movement started in the mid-2000s by firms such as Blackstone, with major players such as KKR and Carlyle following suit. European private equity firms have made headlines more recently with their IPOs.
Private equity funds, which traditionally invested in private companies, have increasingly transitioned to public structures to access long-term capital and enhance brand visibility. The S&P Listed Private Equity Index, which has expanded to 85 constituents in 2025 from 30 in 2009, has outperformed major indices such as the S&P 500, showcasing the growing interest in this asset class.