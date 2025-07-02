Rise of Solar; MENA in Focus; and Inside the S&P Listed Private Equity Index

Energy Transition & Sustainability



The Global Solar Council emphasized the need for a new financing approach to support rising solar energy demand, as outlined in a June 24 report. The council advocates for urgent reforms in solar sector finance and broader financial systems to facilitate global investments and value chains essential for achieving climate and energy targets. During the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, a goal was set to triple renewable energy generating capacity by 2030, with solar expected to contribute approximately half of this.

Despite the addition of nearly 700 GW of solar capacity annually due to investments, the Global Solar Council highlights a substantial finance gap in developing countries. This gap is attributed to perceived and actual risks that deter investor interest, primarily stemming from low credit ratings for governments and utilities as well as a shortage of viable project pipelines.