Daily Update: January 27, 2025

Within hours of being sworn in Jan. 20, President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring an energy emergency. Trump’s executive orders have affected almost every aspect of energy and climate policy, including LNG, coal, oil, critical minerals, mining, offshore drilling and onshore wind, emissions targets, the Inflation Reduction Act, electric vehicles, tariffs on foreign oil, biofuels and the Paris Agreement on climate change. The policy changes will reshape energy use and environmental policy in the US for years to come.

"The energy and critical minerals ... identification, leasing, development, production, transportation, refining, and generation capacity of the United States are all far too inadequate to meet our Nation's needs," the order said, declaring energy prices an "active threat to the American people."

Trump reversed a number of executive orders issued during former President Biden’s final months in office. The new president reversed a policy that limited new oil and gas leases in Alaska, revoked orders that protected 16 million acres of offshore and onshore acreage, and revoked a January order that Biden signed to restrict oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres of US coastal waters.

Some of the new Trump policies appeared to reflect contradictory agendas. For example, Trump reversed Biden’s actions that blocked the Keystone Pipeline, which is intended to boost deliveries of Canadian crude to the US. But Trump also intends to implement 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, which would make it almost impossible for Canadian oil producers to compete on price with medium-heavy barrels from the Gulf Coast.

Trump also moved quickly to reverse the pause on new LNG export facilities and to encourage further US LNG production and capacity. This move was greeted with some relief from Asian countries that have a growing appetite for LNG imports. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, LNG demand from Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia is expected to reach over 400 million metric tons by 2050.

Trump additionally introduced measures aimed at supporting domestic metals mining production by eliminating some environmental reviews and restrictions. He revoked multiple environmental policies established by previous presidents going back to Jimmy Carter and froze the disbursement of further funds under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was designed to build a domestic renewable energy industry. Trump also began withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord, as promised prior to the election.

One point of agreement between the energy policies of Trump and Biden affects biofuel producers in the Midwest. Biden had issued emergency waivers permitting the sale of 15% ethanol biofuels in each of the past three summers. Trump has indicated that he will continue to grant waivers, a policy reversal for Republicans that has pleased biofuel and ethanol industry trade groups.

Today is Monday, January 27, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.