Daily Update: January 24, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 24 January 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Investors have used analytical tools, including large language models, to analyze earnings call transcripts for many years. Previous research indicates that overall positive sentiment, transparency of numerical data and complexity of the language used, analyzed through natural language processing from earnings call transcripts, all correlate with future equity performance. This means that earnings call transcripts are a form of alternative data that some investors are leveraging to make investment decisions. A team at S&P Global Market Intelligence in the Quantitative Research & Solutions group recently found that other factors correlated with future equity performance in earnings calls: on-topic versus off-topic answers to analyst questions and proactive versus reactive approaches to issues raised by analysts.
Most analyst questions during earnings calls are expected. Company executives and sector analysts are aware of what concerns and questions are likely to emerge following prepared remarks. When company executives' responses to analyst questions are off-topic or reactive instead of proactive, this may indicate that the company is actively avoiding difficult issues.
The new research from S&P Global Market Intelligence indicates that excess stock returns can be attributed to proactiveness and on-topic alignment during earnings call Q&A. Firms with proactive and on-topic Q&A responses achieved an annualized gross profit growth deflated by assets of 31%, compared to 12% for reactive and off-topic counterparts. This outperformance could be due to investors' perception of lower risk or higher growth, leading to an expansion of the earnings multiple, or improved financial performance at the firm level.
This analysis is based on 192,000 earnings calls from Russell 3000 companies between January 2008 and September 2024. Each sentence from the entire corpus of S&P Global Market Intelligence Machine Readable Transcripts was assigned a numerical value to indicate thematic content. Scores were computed for similarity between analyst questions and executive answers to determine whether answers were on- or off-topic. Then, large language models derived synthetic responses for analyst questions from an executive’s prepared remarks. If a reasonable synthetic answer closely matching the content of the eventual answer could be derived, the researchers concluded that the prepared remarks proactively addressed analyst concerns.
Both factors correlate with future equity performance. Companies in the top 20% of on-topic alignment outperformed the bottom 20% by 390 basis points in the Russell 3000. Proactive executives outperformed reactive peers by 170 bps per year. Combining both factors yielded 506 bps per year in a long/short portfolio.
According to researchers at S&P Global Market Intelligence: “One interpretation is that firms with strong competitive positions and well-fortified economic moats can confidently address critical topics in their prepared remarks and provide on-topic responses when asked for clarification. In contrast, firms in weaker positions may signal vulnerability by avoiding key topics in prepared remarks and pivoting away from them during Q&A.”
Today is Friday, January 24, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Middle East oil giant Saudi Arabia is still committed to the Paris climate agreement, a senior official told S&P Global Commodity Insights, despite its misgivings with how the energy transition is being administered globally and President Donald Trump's plans to withdraw the US from the accord. Better to stay in the Paris agreement and influence climate negotiations from within, the government official said, asking not to be named, adding that the full impact of the US' withdrawal, which would not take effect until 2026, remains to be seen.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
S&P Global Ratings expects capital expenditure (capex) by local and regional governments (LRGs) across the globe will moderate over 2025-2026, despite modest economic growth and persistent spending pressure. Investments across Asia-Pacific will remain elevated compared with those in other regions, mainly because LRGs have large infrastructure spending responsibilities and aren’t constrained by strict national limits on deficits and debt ratios.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Global private equity and venture capital investments in mainland China and India fell in 2024, contrasting sharply with the 25% annual increase in global private equity deal value. For full year 2024, mainland China had 48 private equity-backed acquisitions — excluding funding rounds — totaling $4 billion, a 56% drop from the $9.10 billion across 69 deals in the prior year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
A resumption of Red Sea shipping could be close if the Houthi rebels keep their word on the recently announced halt to ship attacks in the waterway, Petroleum Association of Japan President Shunichi Kito said Jan. 22. "If this turns out to be the actual situation or true, the resumption of Red Sea shipping could be near," Kito told a press conference in Tokyo, referring to a recent announcement from the Houthi fighters about ship attacks in the Red Sea.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
In this episode, host Nathan Hunt is joined by Mohsen Bonakdarpour from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Madeline Jowdy from S&P Global Commodity Insights to discuss the findings from part one of S&P Global's recent US LNG Impact Study.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) telecommunication operators are focusing their merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. They want to scale up their business and geographic footprints by increasing their exposure to stable European markets, which mitigates the currency risk associated with other high growth countries.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Please join S&P Global Ratings technology sector analysts for a live interactive webinar when they will provide their views on 2025 industry credit outlook.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Ratings