Daily Update: January 23, 2025

S&P Global — 23 January 2025
Since the G7 Oil Price Cap Coalition countries established a price cap on Russian oil in late 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil interests have worked to circumvent it. These efforts include creating a shadow fleet of formerly Russian-owned and operated ships and tankers that continue to transport Russian crude and other sanctioned commodities under opaque ownership structures using flags of convenience.
S&P Global has been studying the structure and activities of the shadow fleet to understand the global trade in energy and commodities. Now, a new round of stringent sanctions has been announced against a specific list of named ships, traders, charterers and marine insurers. The sanctions come at a challenging time for Russian oil interests as Indian refiners had started to negotiate for March cargoes.
On January 10, US and UK officials announced a fresh package of sanctions on Russia's energy sector. Entities subject to tightened curbs include Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as more than 180 ships, dozens of oil traders, oilfield service providers, tanker owners and managers, insurance companies, and energy officials. At least 20 tankers with 16 million barrels of crude now moored or anchored are now on the sanctions list. With the new sanctions, the total number of ships on the US list exceeds 470.
“The effectiveness of these measures hinges on how long these sanctioned ships take to change ownership, get quickly reflagged, or get another class certificate to keep trading, as well as on the continued acceptance by the Indian and Chinese ports and refineries,” said Rahul Kapoor, head of shipping analytics and research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
India has been a top market for Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine began. In 2024, India imported 1.7 million b/d of Russian crude, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea. Approximately 35% of India's total crude oil imports and 59% of its fuel oil imports in 2024 came from Russian sources, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Indian refiners are reportedly looking toward the Middle East and West Africa for incremental volumes to compensate for lost Russian crude.
Market observers noted the timing of the recent sanctions, shortly before the inauguration of President Donald Trump. “The decision to impose these sanctions at the end of the current US administration is certainly interesting. But the key question is what happens next. If President Trump seeks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, this will presumably result in a lifting of Russian sanctions as part of any agreement which could be bearish for oil,” Bernstein said in a recent research note.
Today is Thursday, January 23, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
With 80% of the EU's residential properties built before 2000, real estate companies could face massive investments in their quest to cut emissions after 2030. Rated real estate companies in Europe are targeting a 40%-50% reduction of emissions by 2030. This represents a 15%-20% energy efficiency improvement, which is in line with updated regulatory requirements. Decarbonization solutions are already generally available, but companies will need to continue to renovate their portfolios to meet regulations and their own goals.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Given the strength and resilience of the LA regional economy, S&P Global Ratings believes that the direct impact of the LA wildfires on local government credit quality will be limited, even as the area experiences significant damage and loss. Going forward, the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in urbanized areas in California will require local governments and utilities to meet a higher standard of risk resilience for infrastructure and services. It also exposes them to greater liability compared with entities in other states with wildfire exposure. Beyond the horizon of this event, increased costs will likely push debt burdens higher and exacerbate tax and rate-setting pressures in a region already facing affordability constraints.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
US homeowners insurers have hiked premium rates by double-digits over the past two years, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's RateWatch application. Based on approved filings through Dec. 27, 2024, the national calculated weighted average effective rate increase for homeowners insurance was 10.4% last year. That uptick followed a 12.7% rise in the previous year. In total, 33 states had double-digit calculated effective rate increases in 2024, with the largest calculated increase occurring in Nebraska at 22.7%.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Yemen's Houthi militants announced a major pullout from attacks against shipping in the Red Sea Jan. 20, saying they will now only target vessels with strong links to Israel following the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Ships heading for Israeli ports, even those partially owned by Israeli individuals or entities and managed or operated by them, are exempt from attacks as of Jan. 19, according to a statement from the Houthis.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Ahead of Germany's general election on Feb. 23, Energy Evolution looks at the energy implications for Europe's largest economy. With the center-right Christian Democrats leading in the polls, correspondent Camilla Naschert lays out the party's energy plans and discusses the main priorities for Germany's energy system with expert guests.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Generative AI (GenAI) has been one of the bright spots in PE and VC investing. Public and private valuations in this sector have gone up substantially. Prime AI companies have no problems raising billions of dollars. This sector saw a doubling of PE/VC investments in 2024 and we expect the fundraising records to probably continue in 2025.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
S&P Global Ratings’ Global Credit Outlook 2025 presents its credit and macroeconomic outlooks for the year ahead, including its base-case forecasts, assumptions and key risks. At a time when key themes and risks appear to be increasingly interconnected, we invite you to explore the depth and breadth of expertise offered by S&P Global Ratings analysts and experts as we scan the horizon of what promises to be another challenging period for global markets.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Ratings