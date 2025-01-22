Daily Update: January 22, 2025

Since the G7 Oil Price Cap Coalition countries established a price cap on Russian oil in late 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil interests have worked to circumvent it. These efforts include creating a shadow fleet of formerly Russian-owned and operated ships and tankers that continue to transport Russian crude and other sanctioned commodities under opaque ownership structures using flags of convenience.

S&P Global has been studying the structure and activities of the shadow fleet to understand the global trade in energy and commodities. Now, a new round of stringent sanctions has been announced against a specific list of named ships, traders, charterers and marine insurers. The sanctions come at a challenging time for Russian oil interests as Indian refiners had started to negotiate for March cargoes.

On January 10, US and UK officials announced a fresh package of sanctions on Russia's energy sector. Entities subject to tightened curbs include Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as more than 180 ships, dozens of oil traders, oilfield service providers, tanker owners and managers, insurance companies, and energy officials. At least 20 tankers with 16 million barrels of crude now moored or anchored are now on the sanctions list. With the new sanctions, the total number of ships on the US list exceeds 470.

“The effectiveness of these measures hinges on how long these sanctioned ships take to change ownership, get quickly reflagged, or get another class certificate to keep trading, as well as on the continued acceptance by the Indian and Chinese ports and refineries,” said Rahul Kapoor, head of shipping analytics and research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

India has been a top market for Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine began. In 2024, India imported 1.7 million b/d of Russian crude, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea. Approximately 35% of India's total crude oil imports and 59% of its fuel oil imports in 2024 came from Russian sources, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Indian refiners are reportedly looking toward the Middle East and West Africa for incremental volumes to compensate for lost Russian crude.

Market observers noted the timing of the recent sanctions, shortly before the inauguration of President Donald Trump. “The decision to impose these sanctions at the end of the current US administration is certainly interesting. But the key question is what happens next. If President Trump seeks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, this will presumably result in a lifting of Russian sanctions as part of any agreement which could be bearish for oil,” Bernstein said in a recent research note.

Today is Wednesday, January 22, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.