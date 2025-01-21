Daily Update: January 21, 2025

The conversation around sustainability has pivoted in recent years. While many companies and governments continue to express support for sustainability efforts as extreme weather events, such as the recent fires in California, grow more frequent, energy security, affordability and economic growth are taking precedence in policy discussions. President Donald Trump has returned to the White House, boasting of a growth and energy agenda and a pivot away from environmental regulations and green energy policies. For these reasons, S&P Global Sustainable1’s list of the top 10 sustainability trends for 2025 focuses on the megatrends that will continue to define sustainability during a period of retrenchment.

Globally, sustainability policies will be in flux this year as newly elected governments intend to prioritize growth and energy security over regulation and energy transition. Local and state governments in the US continue to support sustainability and transition efforts, even as the federal government takes a new approach to energy and the environment. The energy transition remains important for decarbonization efforts, but the fate of the Inflation Reduction Act will be in question under the Trump administration. In many parts of the world, the emphasis on a “just transition” reflects tension and resentment over ambitious energy targets set by wealthy nations.

Political rhetoric aside, the physical impact of climate risks remains a concern for financial markets. Companies, insurers, lenders and investors have legitimate concerns over how mounting heat and extreme weather will affect their bottom line. Adaptation plans for climate change remain a rarity in many industries. To address these needs, sustainability reports remain crucial, but there are concerns that the heavy burden of reporting may slow adoption for many.

Climate finance and carbon markets have often lagged goals and needs. However, a shifting of multilateral lending institutions and tighter regulations point toward a future where climate finance and carbon markets are fit for purpose. Concerns remain over the fate of biodiversity initiatives in this changing political climate. But biodiversity loss and climate change are interrelated issues demanding nature-based solutions to address compounding risks. With geopolitical tensions on the rise, supply chain screening will become important to prevent environmental regulatory arbitrage.

Finally, AI remains a key sustainability trend. Thinking beyond the pros and cons that AI could bring to sustainability and climate change mitigation, datacenters that power AI will increase energy demand and likely delay the achievement of net-zero targets as they are expected to rely on natural gas.

