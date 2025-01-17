Daily Update: January 17, 2025

The global market for fixed-income investments, such as bonds, was once considered quite sleepy. Fixed-income investors bought Treasurys, or some occasional investment-grade corporate debt if they were feeling adventurous, then collected their coupons and cashed out at maturity. But these sleepy markets created an opportunity for an arbitrage of effort — if other market players are content to sit on their hands, active management of bond funds could create a competitive advantage by buying and selling based on price fluctuations before maturity. Sure enough, a generation of traders, led by “bond king” Bill Gross at PIMCO, took fixed-income markets by storm.

S&P Dow Jones Indices has examined the traditional sources of excess returns for fixed-income active managers. Active managers have earned higher returns by assuming higher term or interest rate risk. Term refers to the amount of time between when a bond is issued and its maturity. Longer-dated bonds typically offer better relative returns than shorter issuance. Managers who could risk having their money tied up for longer could get better returns. However, sudden interest rate changes could transform a longer-term bond with a fixed rate into a very wise or a very foolish investment. Active managers could also achieve excess returns by dipping down the credit spectrum from the relative safety of Treasurys to investment-grade corporate debt, and ultimately to high-yield corporates. While there are notable exceptions, in fixed-income markets, risk is supposed to be positively correlated with return.

Beginning in 2024, some traditional sources of excess returns became less effective for fixed-income active managers. Rising interest rates meant that long-duration issuance, which previously benefited these managers, might have hurt them in 2024. A key reason for this reversal was the rise in long-term yields, visible in the surge of the 10-year US Treasury yield. Even before the US presidential election, robust economic growth, inflation concerns and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve were driving up long-term Treasury yields.

Bond markets appeared nervous for much of 2024, as reflected by the options market with the CBOE 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Volatility Index (VXTLT), which functions as a “fear index” for bond markets. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, the index has risen since early December 2024 to 17.51 as of Jan. 8, perhaps driven by market unease over the election results and associated tariff policies, the Fed’s future rate trajectory, and inflation.

“Coming off a rollercoaster 2024, as we look ahead to the Fed’s January 2025 meeting and a new presidential regime, the future path of U.S. Treasury yields may have important implications for multi-asset and fixed-income asset managers and asset owners when thinking about their risk profiles,” wrote Anu Ganti, head of US index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

