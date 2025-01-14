Daily Update: January 15, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 15 January 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Even before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, China and the US appear to be anticipating greater trade friction. The US Defense Department has added several Chinese companies to a list maintained under the National Defense Authorization Act, which requires the US secretary of defense to annually identify and publish a list of Chinese military companies. While inclusion on the list does not necessarily incur any US government penalties, it discourages US companies from working with those entities.
Among those included for the first time on this year’s Pentagon blacklist are shipping company COSCO, technology giant Tencent, battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) and the China National Offshore Oil Corp.'s international oil trading arm. According to market participants, blacklisted companies may face impacts similar to Chinese technology company Huawei, including higher operational costs, compliance issues and reputational damage.
According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, market participants were surprised to see some of the names on this year’s list. COSCO is one of the world's largest shipping companies and operates a large fleet of oil and gas/LNG tankers. Among its fleet of 1,417 ships, COSCO has 229 ships in its tanker fleet and 85 LNG ships. The Defense Department's blacklisting could result in higher shipping rates for large oil tankers, market participants suggested. COSCO has not commented on its listing as a Chinese military company.
Tencent and CATL have called their inclusion on the list a “mistake,” according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Tencent's inclusion on this list is clearly a mistake. We are not a military company or supplier. Unlike sanctions or export controls, this listing has no impact on our business. We will nonetheless work with the Department of Defense to address any misunderstanding," a Tencent spokesperson said.
While the motivation for adding these companies to the blacklist is unclear, China appears to be making policy moves that could position it to weather a period of worsening trade relations with the US. China slashed its clean oil product export tax rebates from 13% to 9% on Dec. 1, 2024, a move that could lay the groundwork for potential trade talks with the US. In addition, China has recently adopted a looser monetary policy, which could drive domestic demand and help China navigate potential trade tensions with the US.
Today is Wednesday, January 15, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Carbon markets will be a big focus of sustainability discussions in 2025 after making headlines at COP29, the UN climate conference that took place in Baku, Azerbaijan in late 2024. In this week’s ESG Insider podcast, we dive into the topic of carbon markets with coverage from the sidelines of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Global Carbon Markets Conference.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1
The US labor market expanded by 256,000 jobs in December and by nearly 2.2 million jobs throughout 2024, but that growth was concentrated in just a handful of sectors. Healthcare jobs reported particularly brisk growth, and the demand for those workers could be obscuring an underlying weakness in the broader labor market. In December 2024, 80,000 jobs were added in private education and health services, about 31% of all jobs for the month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
In general, lower rates will dent the net interest income of banks in selected emerging markets in EMEA. Yet higher lending growth, improving asset quality, a lower cost of risk or higher reliance on local funding sources will protect banks’ bottom lines. Banking systems that depend more on external funding — such as those in Turkiye, Qatar, and, to a much lesser but increasing extent, Saudi Arabia — will benefit from the lower rates and higher global liquidity as this will make funding cheaper.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
European aluminum billet market participants are entering 2025 with a cautious outlook, with demand staying sluggish amid conservative buying practices, while production cuts could leave the supply chain vulnerable to volatility. European secondary aluminum producers are slashing billet production amid high input scrap and ingot costs. Producers have also discussed further cuts, which could help uphold premiums in the near term, according to sources.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Norwegian exploration drilling yielded 24% less in discovered oil and gas volumes in 2024, despite a 24% increase in the number of exploration wells drilled to 42, the upstream regulator said Jan. 9, urging further exploration to underpin long-term supply. Overall, 252 million barrels of oil equivalent were discovered in 2024, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate's preliminary estimate, down from the 315 million boe estimate for 2023 published at the same time last year.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The cloud units of Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are maintaining their operating margins as they forge ahead with record capital investments to finance AI infrastructure buildouts. Moreover, Oracle Corp. now has a physical footprint within AWS, Google Cloud and Azure datacenters and is launching its own cloud regions at a good clip — how is this changing its revenue mix?
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
As we kick off 2025, much of the optimism and concern of 2024 continues, with markets seeking clarity on the energy transition, climate risk and sustainability opportunities. Join our first Beyond ESG webinar of the new year to unpack key trends.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1