India’s Renewable Capacity; APAC Insurance Outlook; and Private Equity Insights

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — January 29, 2026
Today is Thursday, January 29, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
India may raise its 2030 non-fossil fuel power capacity target of 500 gigawatts if electricity demand grows 6%-7% annually and transmission upgrades come online as planned, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. Since India announced this target at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, renewable power capacity additions have accelerated, and large companies have made major projections for clean energy.
"Creation of this capacity is not so much of a problem, but finding offtakers is," Sarangi said ahead of the Jan. 27–30 India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, adding that demand for electricity will have to grow alongside capacity additions. "We are sticking to the 500-GW target at this point in time. If a revision is required, we'll look at it, maybe in 2027."
Artificial Intelligence
Geopolitics, natural disasters and AI are some of the key issues facing Asian insurers in 2026, experts said. AI was a top topic of discussion at the 2025 Singapore International Reinsurance Conference, where panelists allayed concerns that AI would eliminate jobs and discussed the risks associated with AI adoption. According to Steve Tunstall, general secretary of the Pan-Asia Risk and Insurance Management Association, the growth of AI has made it more difficult for organizations and individuals to separate fact from fiction. "We've only just begun to see the implications from that in terms of cybersecurity threats," Tunstall said.
AI can also introduce unlawful bias or discrimination, according to Romain Paserot, deputy secretary general and head of capital and financial stability at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors. Paserot added that AI’s reliance on personal data raises significant privacy and security concerns, and that some AI systems pose risks to financial soundness and stability due to their unpredictable outcomes.
Private Markets
Private equity activity continued rising in 2025. The aggregate value of global private equity and venture capital entries rose for a second consecutive year, increasing 20% to $468.51 billion in 2025 from $390.08 billion in 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Global private equity exits also increased in 2025, rising 5.4% year over year to 3,149.
The back-to-back annual increases in capital deployment and exit volume followed a two-year downturn for both metrics and indicate that the private equity investment cycle is picking up again. But this acceleration has come at a cost: While the number of exits increased in 2025, the announced value of those deals decreased 21.2% year over year, generating lower profits for fund managers and their investors.
Content Type
Segment