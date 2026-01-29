India’s Renewable Capacity; APAC Insurance Outlook; and Private Equity Insights

Energy Transition & Sustainability

India may raise its 2030 non-fossil fuel power capacity target of 500 gigawatts if electricity demand grows 6%-7% annually and transmission upgrades come online as planned, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. Since India announced this target at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, renewable power capacity additions have accelerated, and large companies have made major projections for clean energy.

"Creation of this capacity is not so much of a problem, but finding offtakers is," Sarangi said ahead of the Jan. 27–30 India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, adding that demand for electricity will have to grow alongside capacity additions. "We are sticking to the 500-GW target at this point in time. If a revision is required, we'll look at it, maybe in 2027."