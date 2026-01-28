India’s Growing Power Demand; AWS’ Edge in AI; and the Fed in Focus

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — January 28, 2026
Today is Wednesday, January 28, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Rising electrification across sectors is expected to further strain India's rapidly increasing power demand, intensifying pressure on sustainability, Rajnath Ram, energy adviser at NITI Aayog, a key policy planning body, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. India generated about 1,830 terawatt-hours of electricity in the fiscal year ended March 2025, up 5% year over year, to meet the growing demand of a growing economy. Initiatives for energy transition and digitalization are expected to drive a surge in demand, requiring nonfossil fuel capacities to grow faster, Ram said.
"We are seeing electric vehicle penetration going up and demand coming up for data centers in a big way," Ram said ahead of the Jan. 27–30 India Energy Week in Goa. "This will ultimately lead to higher penetration of electricity into the system."
Artificial Intelligence
Two years ago, major competitors of Amazon Web Services seemed to have an edge building generative AI models or launching exclusive partnerships with foundation model builders. In 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) asserted its dominance with a series of largely agent-centric announcements focused on the platform’s appeal to builders. At its annual re:Invent user conference, AWS offered a range of initiatives and capabilities to help its customers execute their agentic strategies.
While AWS’ re:Inforce conference is the primary venue for the company’s security initiatives, security teams must also follow re:Invent content due to the many security announcements made at the event. In this report, we take a look at security highlights and a pair of strategic announcements from re:Invent 2025.
Economy
The US Federal Reserve is always in the spotlight, and that spotlight is brighter than ever in 2026. In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist and Fed expert Lawrence Nelson joined host Kristen Hallam to explain why the central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady at its January meeting and what persistent inflation could mean for the first half of the year.
We also examine leadership uncertainty as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term ends in May, including how a US Justice Department investigation could complicate the transition — without necessarily changing the Fed’s data-driven approach to monetary policy. The episode offers a quick refresher on the Fed’s dual mandate, the key indicators policymakers watch and how disruptions such as 2025’s government shutdown can affect the data that the Federal Open Market Committee relies on when setting rates.
