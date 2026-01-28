India’s Growing Power Demand; AWS’ Edge in AI; and the Fed in Focus

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Rising electrification across sectors is expected to further strain India's rapidly increasing power demand, intensifying pressure on sustainability, Rajnath Ram, energy adviser at NITI Aayog, a key policy planning body, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. India generated about 1,830 terawatt-hours of electricity in the fiscal year ended March 2025, up 5% year over year, to meet the growing demand of a growing economy. Initiatives for energy transition and digitalization are expected to drive a surge in demand, requiring nonfossil fuel capacities to grow faster, Ram said.

"We are seeing electric vehicle penetration going up and demand coming up for data centers in a big way," Ram said ahead of the Jan. 27–30 India Energy Week in Goa. "This will ultimately lead to higher penetration of electricity into the system."