Canopy's Pongamia Plantation; UAE's Payment Token Services Regulation; and Record Private Equity Megadeals in 2025

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Canopy Energies is developing one of the world’s largest pongamia plantations in Madagascar, positioning the tree-based oilseed as a complement to used cooking oil. The latter dominates the hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) pathway, but it faces structural supply constraints.

In an interview, Canopy Energies Managing Director Guillaume Fouchères told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, that pongamia oil could become a scalable and sustainable option for aviation fuel by the end of the decade if plantation economics, regulatory approvals and market demand align. The company plans to reach full commercial production of about 75,000 metric tons of pongamia oil annually by 2035.