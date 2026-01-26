Decarbonization in Shipping; GenAI for Energy Executives; and High-Impact Wells in 2026

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Maritime shipping companies are reducing greenhouse gas emissions from propulsion, but S&P Global Ratings expects only modest progress by 2030. Applying our Climate Transition Assessment to 27 maritime shipping companies globally, 23 companies would receive a Current Shade of Orange, indicating continuous heavy reliance on traditional fossil fuels. Companies more involved in transporting fossil fuels would receive a Current Shade of Red.

S&P Global Ratings expects progress from some companies, particularly on energy efficiency in the short term, but this alone is insufficient for full-scale, long-term decarbonization. We anticipate that most of the sector will remain with an Orange assessment over the next five years. Many companies in the sector have set long-term decarbonization targets that would require substantial investments in biofuels, methanol and dual-fuel LNG vessels. However, fuel availability, price and lack of policy support may hinder implementation.