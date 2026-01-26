Decarbonization in Shipping; GenAI for Energy Executives; and High-Impact Wells in 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — January 26, 2026
Today is Monday, January 26, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Maritime shipping companies are reducing greenhouse gas emissions from propulsion, but S&P Global Ratings expects only modest progress by 2030. Applying our Climate Transition Assessment to 27 maritime shipping companies globally, 23 companies would receive a Current Shade of Orange, indicating continuous heavy reliance on traditional fossil fuels. Companies more involved in transporting fossil fuels would receive a Current Shade of Red.
S&P Global Ratings expects progress from some companies, particularly on energy efficiency in the short term, but this alone is insufficient for full-scale, long-term decarbonization. We anticipate that most of the sector will remain with an Orange assessment over the next five years. Many companies in the sector have set long-term decarbonization targets that would require substantial investments in biofuels, methanol and dual-fuel LNG vessels. However, fuel availability, price and lack of policy support may hinder implementation.
Artificial Intelligence
Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty leaders John Williams and Abel Sanchez joined this episode of the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya” to examine the impact of generative AI for leaders of the energy value chain. With AI transforming electricity demand, operations, risk management and competitiveness, this conversation serves as a preview of a new two-day executive education program launching the weekend before CERAWeek 2026: “Generative AI for Energy Executives: Intelligence per Watt.”
Energy, technology and geopolitics are increasingly converging, and they will be central to the dialogue at CERAWeek 2026. Join us March 23–27 in Houston.
Oil & Gas
The global oil and gas industry in 2025 was shaped by evolving market dynamics, technological advancements and shifting strategic priorities. Despite a continued decline in overall exploration activity, the sector remained committed to building high-quality portfolios. Companies focused on efficiency, rapid resource monetization and high-impact opportunities, reflecting a clear shift from volume to value.
This strategy leaves opportunities for growth via drilling, especially through high-impact wells. In 2025, high-impact drilling took place worldwide as companies searched for new plays and major discoveries. Over the year, 12 high-impact wells accounted for over 46% of annual discovered volumes, demonstrating the efficacy of this type of exploration.
