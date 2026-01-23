Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — January 23, 2026

Carbon Removals, Risk Management; Visible Alpha AI Monitor; and Middle East Resilience Amid US-Iran Tensions

Today is Friday, January 23, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Listen: Science, technology, and risk management take center stage in carbon removals


The latest episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast delves into science and technology’s critical role in advancing carbon removal strategies. As the world grapples with climate change, risk management practices are becoming increasingly vital to ensure these technologies are effective and safe.

 

S&P Global Energy Senior Price Reporter Santiago Canel Soria, Renoster CEO Saif Bhatti and Isometric Head of Biosphere Science Christopher Kilner joined host Eklavya Gupte on the podcast to discuss the challenges and opportunities in scaling carbon removal efforts, highlighting the need for robust frameworks to manage potential risks. The experts also explored the role of insurance in carbon markets and why nature-based solutions remain crucial for businesses pursuing net-zero goals.

Artificial Intelligence

The Visible Alpha AI Monitor January 2026 update: What’s next for AI?


The AI Monitor of Visible Alpha, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, provides insights into the AI industry, highlighting key trends and developments shaping the future of the technology by assessing the AI-exposed revenues of publicly traded US technology companies.

 

In this January update, the report explored the viability of AI agents as the next generation of applications,  the energy required to run these agentic applications and the possibility of Apple playing a larger role in the sector.

Capital Markets

Middle Eastern Sovereigns And Banks Should Remain Resilient To Most Scenarios Of Prolonged U.S.-Iran Tensions


Middle Eastern sovereigns and banks are expected to maintain resilience across various scenarios amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. S&P Global Ratings analyzed the potential effects of prolonged geopolitical tensions on the region's financial stability, highlighting the factors that contribute to its robustness. Despite the challenges posed by external pressures, Middle Eastern financial institutions are well positioned to navigate uncertainties.

 

However, a near-term solution to Iran’s civil unrest is unlikely, which could sustain regional instability and result in additional sanctions from European countries or military action by the US. This has increased the risk of a prolonged period of downward pressure on regional credit.

In case you missed it

  • Short interest in US financial stocks rose Jan. 12 following President Donald Trump’s proposal of a 10% cap on credit card interest rates for one year.
  • French real estate developer Telamon agreed to prioritize the use of clinker-free cement from Hoffman Green in its projects. Clinker is the primary — and most carbon-intensive — ingredient in traditional cement.
  • The power consumption of China, already the world’s largest power consumer, surpassed 10,000 TWh for the first time in 2025, according to the National Energy Administration.

