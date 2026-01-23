Carbon Removals, Risk Management; Visible Alpha AI Monitor; and Middle East Resilience Amid US-Iran Tensions

Energy Transition & Sustainability



The latest episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast delves into science and technology’s critical role in advancing carbon removal strategies. As the world grapples with climate change, risk management practices are becoming increasingly vital to ensure these technologies are effective and safe.

S&P Global Energy Senior Price Reporter Santiago Canel Soria, Renoster CEO Saif Bhatti and Isometric Head of Biosphere Science Christopher Kilner joined host Eklavya Gupte on the podcast to discuss the challenges and opportunities in scaling carbon removal efforts, highlighting the need for robust frameworks to manage potential risks. The experts also explored the role of insurance in carbon markets and why nature-based solutions remain crucial for businesses pursuing net-zero goals.