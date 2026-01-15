India’s Energy Transition; New US Tariffs on Iran; and Sukuk Issuance Growth

Energy Transition & Sustainability

India reached 50% nonfossil fuel installed power capacity in 2025. Still, the country needs about $300 billion in investments by 2030 to accelerate its energy transition and attract global investors, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said Jan. 11.

Speaking at the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Joshi highlighted that India's growing electricity demand and clean energy plan would require more efforts and funds. The Indian government has a 2070 net-zero target and aims to have 500 GW of nonfossil fuel capacity by 2030.

