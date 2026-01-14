Trucking’s Energy Transition; Bunker Demand at Indian Ports; and Fiscal Fragilities

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Governments around the world must rely on the rollout of zero-emission trucks to support their climate and energy targets. Despite accounting for just 3.8% of global vehicle sales in 2024, medium and heavycommercial vehicles account for an estimated 39.7% of global road sector CO 2 emissions and an estimated 38.7% of global road transport liquids demand.

S&P Global Mobility’s scenario-based approach demonstrates how economies, the trucking industry, clean energy technology and the policy environment could develop. For 2026, governance and technology are the key factors.