Cleantech Energy Trends; Sovereign Wealth Investment Activity; and Asian Lithium Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

After a record-setting 2025, global solar installations are expected to slow in 2026, with China's annual additions forecast to drop 33% — a decline so significant that no other region will be able to offset it. For the first time, global solar additions are projected to decrease year over year, although the decline is anticipated to be less than 10%.

This outlook is part of 10 major trends set to influence energy markets in 2026, as highlighted in the newly released “S&P Global Energy Horizons Top Trends 2026” report. In this episode of the "EnergyCents" podcast, Francesco d'Avack, principal analyst of global power and renewables at S&P Global Energy, joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss these trends and an 11th trend that did not make the list.