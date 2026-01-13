Cleantech Energy Trends; Sovereign Wealth Investment Activity; and Asian Lithium Outlook

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — January 13, 2026
Today is Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and here's your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
After a record-setting 2025, global solar installations are expected to slow in 2026, with China's annual additions forecast to drop 33% — a decline so significant that no other region will be able to offset it. For the first time, global solar additions are projected to decrease year over year, although the decline is anticipated to be less than 10%.
This outlook is part of 10 major trends set to influence energy markets in 2026, as highlighted in the newly released “S&P Global Energy Horizons Top Trends 2026” report. In this episode of the "EnergyCents" podcast, Francesco d'Avack, principal analyst of global power and renewables at S&P Global Energy, joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss these trends and an 11th trend that did not make the list.
Private Markets
Global sovereign wealth funds significantly increased their investment activity in 2025, with deals reaching nearly $200 billion in aggregate transaction value as of Dec. 17, 2025 — a 198.4% surge from the full-year 2024 value. Deal volume rose by 12.8% to 150 transactions over the same period.
Sovereign wealth fund activity was concentrated in the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with transaction values soaring 466.8% to $126.23 billion from the full-year 2024 total of $22.27 billion. This included 2025's largest deal: the $55.19 billion leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts Inc.
Conversely, pension fund investment activity slowed in 2025. The value of pension-backed deals fell 5.46% to $74.31 billion as of Dec. 17, 2025, from $78.60 billion in 2024, with the number of deals down to 109 from 141. Pension funds concentrated their investments in the energy and utilities sector, where transaction values climbed 195% to $31.21 billion.
Energy & Commodities
The Asian lithium market is projected to ease in the first quarter of 2026 as fourth-quarter 2025 seasonal peak demand settles and sentiment-driven price gains unwind.
Lithium prices strengthened in the fourth quarter of 2025, buoyed by restocking, increased cathode output and futures-led momentum in China. In the first quarter, post-Lunar New Year demand in China is expected to play a key role in shaping price trends.
Lithium-ion battery production is likely to slow in January as orders and manufacturing normalize from the peak season and China begins to levy higher purchase taxes on plug-in electric vehicles, according to an S&P Global Energy report. Opinions differ for 2026 energy storage system demand. S&P Global Energy Horizons forecasts much slower growth in lithium-ion battery energy storage system installations, citing weaker project economics in China resulting from policy changes.
From the data center boom powering AI-driven growth to global credit conditions, the energy transition, supply chain dynamics, and shifting geopolitics and policy, stay up to date with S&P Global’s latest 2026 outlooks.