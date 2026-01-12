US Solar-coaster; Copper in the Age of AI; and 2026 Private Credit Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

US President Donald Trump's federal budget bill, signed in July 2025, accelerated the end of Section 25D residential clean energy tax credits, which had been set to extend into the mid-2030s. With the phasing out of Section 25D at the end of 2025, the US residential solar sector must once again adapt to dramatic shifts to the tax credit landscape, a phenomenon known as the "solar-coaster."

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Dan Testa discussed the implications of these changes with S&P Global Energy renewable energy reporter Kirsten Errick. Cinthya Peña, a renewables market analyst at S&P Global Energy Horizons, and Maheep Mandloi, director of clean energy equity research at Mizuho Americas, also shed light on how this tax credit cliff could alter the market.