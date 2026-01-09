US Intervention in Venezuela; Transformer Shortage; and Mixed Outlook for US Public Finance

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Demand for power grid equipment is expected to continue rising over the next decade, despite manufacturing bottlenecks and extended wait times for transformers and other components, Hitachi Energy CEO Andreas Schierenbeck told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. “We haven’t seen peak demand yet,” Schierenbeck said. “I say that we have a good market for the next 10-15 years. Some of my customers say, you are too conservative, make that 15-20 years.”

For large transformers, Hitachi Energy has wait times up to 40 months due to a gap between demand and supply. These shortages are partly because transformers — building-sized components vital for long-distance electricity transmission — require significant time and expertise to manufacture. Production capacity was also reduced during a previous period of sluggish demand, exacerbating the current supply-demand gap.